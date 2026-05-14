Venezuelan-US diplomatic agenda focuses on sanction lifting — acting president

CARACAS, May 14. /TASS/. Venezuela’s diplomatic agenda in relations with the United States and Western countries focuses on lifting sanctions, the country’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"Our efforts toward consolidating the nation with an aim of lifting the sanctions are part of the diplomatic agenda related to the relations with the US government, as well as governments of Western states," she told Venezolana de Television. According to Rodriguez, negotiations with the United States and European countries include issues of lifting sanctions off Venezuela’s production sector.

She stressed that even amid the sanction blockade, Venezuela has managed to achieve an economic growth and when the sanctions are lifted, it will be able to become an economically developed country and a large food producer and exporter.