Western protectionism undermines global growth — Russian deputy foreign minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Western protectionism is undermining global economic development and widening the gap between rich and poor nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are convinced that Western protectionism and the violation of most-favored-nation status undermine global economic development, thereby widening the gap between rich and poor nations, as well as between the rich and the poor within countries," he said at the Russia-Brazil session.

According to Ryabkov, Russia and Brazil oppose trade barriers and the creation of exclusive zones of interest.

"We are committed to ensuring a level playing field in international trade for all participants," he added.

SPIEF runs from June 3 to 6. This year's forum theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." TASS is the official general information partner of the event.