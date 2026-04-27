4,200 cubic meters of contaminated soil, fuel oil mix gathered in Tuapse

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Professionals gathered 4,165 cubic meters of soil contaminated by oil products and water and fuel oil mix after the spill caused by Ukrainian drone attack, the crisis response center of the Krasnodar Region told reporters.

"Additional forces were engaged in petroleum products spill in Tuapse. According to information as of the morning of April 27, 4,165 cubic meters of soil contaminated by oil products and water and fuel oil mix were gathered from three worksites," the center said.

Activities continue in the marine terminal area and in Tuapse river estuary. Oil products are collected by excavators from water and shore cleanup is performed 24 hours a day, the center added.