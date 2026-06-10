MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. There is a threat of Moldova's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine through escalation in Transnistria, and Russia will do everything possible to prevent this, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat was asked about reflections of former Moldovan President Igor Dodon about Transnistria and Gagauzia in case Moldova unites with Romania.

"I disagree a bit with your interpretation of Igor Dodon's words. Firstly, because Moldova, if absorbed by Romania, will not lose any of its individual regions, it will simply lose itself," she said. "That is, there is Moldova, and in the case of, so to speak, incorporation into Romania, it will cease to exist. Which Moldova will you be talking about? This word will be etched out of documents, books, textbooks.

"Secondly, if we talk directly about Igor Dodon's quote, it seems to me that he was talking more about such a scenario in a slightly different way. According to him, the most dangerous development of events would be Moldova's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine through the escalation of the situation in Transnistria, which, in fact, the radicals in Kiev and Chisinau are seeking. I will not say such a threat does not exist, and we have repeatedly talked about it. We can see it. Russia will do everything possible to prevent this, and we urge everyone who cares about peace on the Dniester to make every effort to overcome this scenario," she said.

"As for a hypothetical unification of Moldova with Romania, we have indeed talked about this a lot. This is increasingly being talked about in Chisinau as almost an option in case the European integration process and the project fail," she added. "The idea of joining Romania to join the EU through it appeals to many representatives of the highest echelons of power, apparently, of both countries. But, it seems to me, a very relevant example is with an ‘ogre’ who suggests that a person go to the theater only first it has to eat it, because it will be more convenient to carry it."

The wisdom of the people

According to her, there is every reason to believe that the wise Moldovan people will make an unambiguous and sovereign choice if the issue of unification with Romania is put into practice, simply understanding all these prospects based on the facts. She also noted that Gagauzia and Transnistria have "other foreign policy priorities and guidelines. They don't see themselves either in Romania or in the European Union. Their residents, many of whom have Russian citizenship, as the elections have repeatedly shown, strive to maintain the closest possible mutually beneficial relations with Russia. They see it as a defender, they see it as a country with which they are connected by inextricable multifaceted historical and civilizational ties."