US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The US Air Force is revising the scope of the top-secret Next-Generation Air Dominance program and moving back awarding a contract, the research group Janes reported, citing an unidentified USAF representative.

"We are pausing source selection of the Next Generation Air Dominance platform as we reconsider the design based on changing threats and affordability," the USAF told Janes on August 1. "Following concept definition, the air force is planning to develop and procure an NGAD platform."

Originally, the NGAD was to enter service around 2023, replacing the F-22 Raptor aircraft and becoming the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. The work to develop it is kept in the strictest secrecy, so there is no exact information about the aircraft’s desired specifications.

It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities.

The few available tidbits about the NGAD indicate, for example, that it will be a so-called "system of systems" that will combine the crewed aircraft with other components such as combat support drones dubbed the loyal wingman, which are being developed under the parallel Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

The NGAD is also expected to have the capability to utilize satellite data and interface with other air platforms. Last May, the Air Force indicated that the aircraft system will have open architecture. This will keep it technologically up-to-date throughout its service life while reducing repair, maintenance and modernization costs.

In the fiscal year 2024 budget, the US Air Force requested $595 million for the NGAD program. This is an increase of $375 million over the previous fiscal year.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said an NGAD system would cost multiples of the F-35's roughly $80 million price, if the desired performance was accomplished.

Awarding a contract to design and produce a prototype of the future jet had been expected to happen by the end of this year. USAF planned to give the contract either to Boeing or Lockheed Martin.

According to Janes, no revised timeline for the contract has been released.