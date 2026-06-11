Russian budget revenues above $513.5 bln in 2025 — PM

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia's budget revenues in 2025 amounted to 37 trillion rubles ($513.5 bln) and three-quarters of which were non-oil and gas revenues, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"We will talk about the implementation of the federal budget over the past year and the implementation of related state programmes. As a result, the revenues received amounted to more than 37 trillion rubles, largely due to the non-oil and gas component, which already consistently exceeds three-quarters of all revenues," he said. This includes not only industrial production, but also the service sector, agriculture, software production, education, medicine and other sectors that are not related to oil and gas production, he noted.

"These and other parameters achieved have remained within the planned values and correspond to the tasks set by the President for 2025 during the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects," Mishustin added.