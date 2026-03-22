Russian UAV teams destroy over 30 Ukrainian army’s supply vehicles in Kharkov Region

BELGOROD, March 22. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed over 30 cargo delivery vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region since early March, the chief of the Battlegroup North’s command for countering enemy unmanned systems with the call sign Karta told TASS.

"Since early March, the unmanned systems forces of the 11th Army Corps of the Battlegroup North have destroyed over 20 motor vehicles and 10 robotized carts of the Ukrainian army involved in supplying Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov Region. The teams used FPV attack drones with high-explosive and shaped charge munitions, delivering strikes both in the daytime and at night," he said.

All the Ukrainian army’s supply routes are under the constant control of Russian troops. UAV operators of Russia’s Battlegroup North track both enemy supply routes and cargo unloading points at field storage sites of food supplies, fuel and lubricants and ammunition, he said.