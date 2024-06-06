Number of injured by Armenian filling station blast rises to seven

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. The number of people injured as a result of an explosion and subsequent fire at a filling station not far from the Armenian capital of Yerevan has risen to seven, the press service of the country’s health ministry said.

"Seven people required medical assistance. One of them was discharged after receiving first aid. Two are in intensive care in grave condition. Four patients are in serious but stable condition," the statement says.

At around 11:14 p.m. local time (8:14 p.m. GMT) rescuers were informed about a powerful explosion and fire at a filling station on a highway connecting the capital Yerevan and the city of Sevan. At least 30 rescue teams are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, a storage tank with liquefied natural gas exploded at the facility.

A TASS correspondent reported that from the scene hundreds of vehicles were caught in a major traffic jam on the blocked highway.