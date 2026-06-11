Belarusian tech firm features shipborne combat module against drones at Fleet naval show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The Display Design Bureau based in Vitebsk (Belarus) demonstrated its shipborne Adunok-2M combat module for the protection of surface ships and boats against drone attacks at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg), a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The company’s display stand features a full-scale model of the seaborne Adunok-2M combat module with a 12.7mm NSVT heavy machine gun. The module’s video camera, thermal imager and rangefinder are capable of detecting surface targets at a range of 1 km to 2.5 km to engage them from a distance of no less than 1 km.

The module has been used by coast guard boats for already 12 years, a company representative said. Its armament enjoys demand among national defense and security agencies of post-Soviet countries. Currently, work is underway to draft relevant contracts with some countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa, he specified.

The Display Design Bureau carries out active work to introduce neural networks into new modifications of Adunok combat modules. Artificial intelligence integrated in the module allows for identifying, locking on and automatically tracking targets. The module’s new modifications also come with improved optics and a better armament stabilization system, the company representative said.

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show is running on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brings together representatives of the Russian Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this sector. Representatives of 27 foreign delegations from friendly countries are participating in the Fleet 2026 naval show.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.