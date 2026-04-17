Russia, Mongolia ink protocol on Russian aviation fuel supplies

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia signed a protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on provision of aviation fuel to Mongolia, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The document was signed by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Mongolia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Gorgoryn Damdinnyam.

"The document stipulates provision of seamless supplies of Russian aviation fuel to Mongolia on a mutually beneficial basis. Protocol signing was preceded by detailed consideration of technical and commercial parameters of interaction, implemented by energy agencies of the two countries," the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The intergovernmental agreement on provision of aviation fuel to Mongolia was signed in 2024. The agreement is expected to come into force and be implemented after completion of required legal procedures.