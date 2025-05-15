{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Russia's defense industry

First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops

The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The first batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones outfitted with electronic warfare countermeasures and the ‘blind’ takeoff system have arrived for Russian troops in the special military operation area, the People’s Front told TASS on Thursday.

"Our drone features an altered failsafe function [UAV control upon the loss of communications] in order to pass through the dense areas of the operation of hostile electronic warfare systems. The drone follows an operator’s latest instructions to a point until it is out of the operation of jamming systems. The Gepard also features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site because there have been increasingly frequent cases when the adversary uncovers the launching positions of our teams and delivers strikes with cluster and precision munitions," said Andrey, a representative of the Gepard drone manufacturer.

By now, over 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones have been delivered to Russian troops and there are plans to deliver another 2,000-2,500 this year, he added.

The ‘blind’ takeoff system ceases video transmission during the UAV launch, keeping only the readings of sensors and instruments to prevent the possibility of its interception by the enemy. The record of Gepard strikes already features a major energy infrastructure facility in the Zaporozhye area, several NATO armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment, the Gepard representative said.

Veterans of the special military operation in Ukraine are engaged in the manufacture of Gepard kamikaze drones, the People’s Front specified.

Tags
Russian defense industry
Russia's defense industry
Serial deliveries of RPL-20 machine gun may start this year — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev also mentioned that each RPL-20 will feature a specialized device for rapid belt loading
Read more
EU fueling conflict between Russia, Ukraine instead of pushing for peace — EP deputy
"It’s time to put an end to the spiral of sanctions, threats and military rhetoric," Harald Wilimsky noted
Read more
Trump says ready to make deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons
The US president called on Iran to stop supporting terror and not have a nuclear weapon
Read more
White House bans U.S. agencies from all work on G20 in South Africa — WP
The G20 Summit will be held in November in Johannesburg
Read more
Production of Baikal aircraft suspended due to increased takeoff run length — Trutnev
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has emphasized that the effectiveness of improvements to the Baikal light aircraft has been confirmed
Read more
Ukraine talks in Istanbul to kick off around 7:00 a.m. GMT — source
According to him, the talks will be closed to the press
Read more
US discusses deployment of European deterrence force west of Dnieper River — Kellogg
Kellogg noted that starting positions in negotiations on the territorial issue should begin with freezing the conflict along the lines of contact
Read more
Two foreign tourists attempting to take pictures detained at Baikonur cosmodrome
The two men from the Czech Republic were trying to sneak to the Buran rocket
Read more
Russian troops breaching Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops are moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye
Read more
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Read more
Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops, 20 military vehicles in Kharkov region
Live-recording equipment at the western borders of the LPR enabled Russian forces to uncover amassments of Ukrainian military hardware and troops in the settlement of Druzhelyubovka
Read more
US realizes futility of forceful approach in Yemen — Russia’s ambassador to UN
"It seems that Washington has finally come to realize the futility of a forceful approach, as we have consistently emphasized," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Taliban delegation headed by deputy prime minister arrives in Russia
The delegation also includes Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Hibatullah Akhundzada, the aviation and transport minister
Read more
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
Read more
Russia-Malaysia relations advancing, room for more growth — Putin
"Both sides are sincerely interested in making such interaction even more meaningful and productive," Russian President said
Read more
More than 150 companies present their products at the Kazan Halal Market fair
It is expected that over 40,000 people will visit the fair
Read more
EAEU, Mongolia complete negotiations on temporary trade agreement — EEC
The EEC Council approved the draft temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia and sent it to member states for internal procedures
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils latest shortened, small-size assault rifles
Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian investigators report 24 civilian deaths in Kursk Region’s village
According to Russia's Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, representatives of Ukrainian armed formations involved in these crimes are being identified
Read more
Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU
Read more
China to suspend export control measures for 28 US companies — Ministry of Commerce
China and the US held talks on trade and economic issues in Switzerland on May 10-11
Read more
Moscow's rivals scheme to replace power in Russia — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that Russia’s geopolitical rivals are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts
Read more
Trump does not rule new sanctions against Russia, Iran
According to the US president, the secondary sanctions against Iran "drove them into bankruptcy"
Read more
Russian troops advance in Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donetsk region — expert
The situation in the community remains tense, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine arrives in Istanbul — source
The delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Serial deliveries of RPL-20 machine gun may start this year — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev also mentioned that each RPL-20 will feature a specialized device for rapid belt loading
Read more
Senior Russian senator sees a chance for Istanbul talks unless Ukraine 'makes noise'
"Russia is ready for a specific, meaningful, and productive conversation," Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Trump suggests Iran choose between friendly or unfriendly course of nuclear development
The unfriendly is a violent course, "I don’t want that," US leader noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Read more
Hamas, US hold talks in Doha in positive atmosphere
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the negotiating delegation Khalil al-Hayya and leader of the Hamas cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin took part in the negotiations
Read more
Russia ready to increase exports of oil products to Malaysia — Energy Minister
According to Sergey Tsivilyov, Russia exported about 5 million tons of oil products to Malaysia in 2024
Read more
Forces of Libya's Government of National Unity open fire at protesters in Tripoli
According to the Al Marsad newspaper, protests are growing in Tripoli
Read more
Russia’s project to develop Baikal aircraft will move forward
According to Denis Manturov, significant changes have been made to the aircraft
Read more
United States and Qatar sign agreement worth $1.2 trillion — White House
In particular, Qatar Airways will purchase 210 modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft for $96 billion
Read more
At least 6 people killed in Libya clashes — health official
Tripoli Health Department spokesman Mohammed Abdel Wahab said that 70 others were injured
Read more
Israeli military structures recognize threat of starvation in Gaza Strip — NYT
According to the newspaper, "Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks"
Read more
Russia to help Malaysia get acclimated to BRICS work — Putin
A category of BRICS partner states was established last year under Russia’s presidency in the group
Read more
Russian troops liberate Mikhailovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Russian government receives official proposals on conditions for return of Western firms
According to RSPP, the requirements will not apply to all foreign companies that would like to return to Russia
Read more
Idea of 30-day ceasefire based on cheating, Crimea’s head says
"Practice shows that Kiev is completely unable to respect any agreements," Sergey Aksyonov noted
Read more
Erdogan to meet with Zelensky, attend events in Ankara until Thursday evening
Simultaneously, Istanbul is expected to host talks between negotiators from Russia and Ukraine
Read more
UN secretary general not to partake in talks between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul
On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, interrupted in 2022
Read more
Zelensky says ban on talks with Russia does not apply to him
Vladimir Zelensky claimed his decree was meant to prevent potential contacts between fugitive Ukrainian opposition activists and Russia’s authorities
Read more
Russia ready to supply more coal to Malaysia — Energy Minister
According to the results of 2023, coal exports from Russia to Malaysia amounted to 3.2 million tons
Read more
US begins lifting sanctions on Syria, Treasury chief confirms
"The Treasury Department is moving to provide sanctions relief to stabilize and move Syria towards peace," the department’s chief Scott Bessent said
Read more
Putin chaired meeting ahead of Istanbul talks with Ukraine last evening — Kremlin
According to Peskov, apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu
Read more
Bolivian president not to run for re-election
"I am telling the people of Bolivia with absolute resolve about my decision not to participate in the August election because I have no intention to split the popular vote or facilitate the implementation of a Fascist right-wing project," Luis Arce said
Read more
No sense in pause to hostilities at all for Russia, Medvedchuk argues
The politician recalled that Russia had alreadey withdrawn troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022, but no peace ensued
Read more
Kremlin spokesman declines to name starting points of Ukraine talks
"No one will say in advance what the starting points will be," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West allocated roughly $550 billion to support Ukraine — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik also drew attention to the fact that the United States views the Ukrainian conflict today as a redundant burden
Read more
Russian researcher arrested in US for attempting to smuggle frog embryos
A charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years, the US Department of Justice said
Read more
Duration of talks in Istanbul to depend on their progress — Kremlin
The day before, the composition of the delegation for direct and unconditional talks between Moscow and Kiev was appointed
Read more
Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrender in southern DPR
They laid down their arms during assault operations on a number of strongholds
Read more
Zelensky’s entourage wants to trade abducted Kursk civilians for captured Azov terrorists
According to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible
Read more
Russia won’t renounce ties with Islamic world — top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals
Read more
Kalashnikov presents newest uniform from Novator uniform kit
The presentation took place at a shooting complex within Patriot Park near Moscow
Read more
Erdogan-Zelensky meeting to precede Russian-Ukrainian talks — source
Zelensky and Erdogan are expected to meet in Ankara around 1 p.m. local time
Read more
AK-12K based on feedback from special operation zone — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev, the chief designer of small arms at the concern, emphasized that operational experience from the special operation has shown that for certain units, including assault troops, rifle dimensions are a key factor
Read more
Lavrov says release of МН17 verdict sought to overshadow Malaysian PM’s trip to Russia
There are "plenty of facts" that show the investigation was dubious, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Kalashnikov to show KUB-2 kamikaze drone at exhibition in Belarus
MILEX-2025 is scheduled to take place in Minsk from May 21 to 24
Read more
NATO using Ukraine as testing ground for military tactics — Russian lawmaker
Dmitry Belik stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia"
Read more
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Read more
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
Read more
Europe dreams of dividing Russia into parts using Ukraine — Republika Srpska leader
Europe also wants to seize the country’s energy and mineral resources, Milorad Dodik emphasized
Read more
Trump family earned $2 bln in one month of his presidency
The New York Times noted that the primary inflows stemmed from foreign investments in cryptocurrency ventures, real estate, and exclusive club initiatives
Read more
Kalashnikov starts mass deliveries of low-noise firing devices for AK-12 to Russian army
The key features include the complete elimination of muzzle flash, and a reduced noise level
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
At this time, Russia and Malaysia have concluded 20 cooperation agreements
Read more
EU nuclear proliferation won’t contribute to Europe's security — Kremlin
The entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for understandable reasons, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
The Netherlands, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
Read more
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Read more
Russian delegation to discuss political, technical issues at Istanbul talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov did not answer whether he himself is part of the Russian delegation
Read more
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
Read more
Palestine hopes Trump recognizes its statehood — envoy to Russia
"Despite everything Israel is doing, we still want peace and the two-state solution," Abdel Hafiz Nofal emphasized
Read more
Rubio, Witkoff to travel to Istanbul on May 16 for Ukraine talks
A White House spokesperson confirmed earlier that the Secretary of State, US Presidential Special Representative and US Special Envoy for Ukraine are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for talks
Read more
Russia’s annual inflation slows to 10.09% from 10.21% on May 6-12
As previously reported, in April the Russian Ministry of Economic Development revised its forecast for inflation in 2025 upward from 4.5% to 7.6%
Read more
Trump will not travel to Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks — agency
Earlier, US leader did not rule out that he would go to Turkey on May 15 to participate in talks on resolving the Ukraine issue
Read more
Effectiveness of improvements to Baikal aircraft confirmed, development work to continue
The aircraft will undergo modifications, including the installation of a cruise powerplant featuring the Russian-made VK-800SM engine and AV-901 propeller
Read more
US doesn't want Zelensky at NATO's June summit — ANSA
According to the agency, only Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand have received invitations among non-alliance members
Read more
Putin speaks by phone with Brazil’s president as his plane stops over in Moscow — Kremlin
Lula da Silva announced his intention to return to Russia at a news conference in Beijing during his visit to China
Read more
Istanbul 2022 draft may serve as basis for settlement — Russian envoy
"Let's go back, make adjustments to it that have emerged over the past three years and after that we will move to signing this document," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Israel shells UN peacekeepers' positions in Lebanon — mission statement
A similar incident reportedly took place on May 7 near the village of Aalma ash-Shaab, when laser beams were directed at a peacekeeper patrol from two Israeli Merkava tanks
Read more
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
A missile hit the An-26, it fell on the ground and caught blaze
Read more
Ukraine is being used as springboard for cyberattacks on Russia — Foreign Ministry
Highlighting the resilience of Russian cybersecurity measures, Artur Lyukmanov emphasized the effectiveness of strategies developed during the special military operation
Read more
Islamic world shows keen interest in Russian cybersecurity solutions — MFA
"We’ve noticed growing attention both from the countries of the Islamic world and from the states of the global South," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Information Security Department and Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security said
Read more
Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market
The president noted that Russia would focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country
Read more
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
Read more
Ukrainian forces try to attack Melitopol 13 times overnight, one person was killed
According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian military attempted to attack with fixed-wing drones
Read more
Press review: Russia prepares for Ukraine talks and Trump pursues Middle East megadeals
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 14th
Read more
UN ready to provide support to sides of Ukraine conflict — secretary-general
According to Antonio Guterres, a ceasefire must help pave the way for a durable peace
Read more
Russia, China make every effort to achieve Middle East settlement — Palestinian ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal also mentioned that an international conference on the Middle East will take place in New York next month at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and France
Read more
Russia says ready to expand flights to BRICS countries
The BRICS countries have also prepared a joint statement on sustainable aviation fuel, to be presented to the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization in October - November this year
Read more
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Read more
Top US diplomat says Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved militarily
Marco Rubio noted that the situation around the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remained complicated
Read more
EU envoys approve 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions — source
A source in EU institutions said that the approval of restrictions by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20
Read more
Iran threatens to increase of uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels
Islamic Republic of Iran has no restrictions in research and development in the nuclear field and has the right to enrich uranium to the level of 93% in accordance with its scientific," IRNA news agency quotes the document
Read more
Russia to receive many foreign guests soon — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov announced that in the nearest future Russia would host many guests, including at the St. Petersburg forum
Read more
Putin announces members of Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine
Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation
Read more
Nothing strange about US authorities’ desire to build relations with Syria — Kremlin
"It is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul for first time since 2022
Once again, Russia’s delegation will be led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
Read more
Brazilian President thanks Putin for warm reception during Victory Day festivities
"The heads of state confirmed the determination to continue comprehensive development of the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement
Read more