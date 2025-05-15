MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The first batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones outfitted with electronic warfare countermeasures and the ‘blind’ takeoff system have arrived for Russian troops in the special military operation area, the People’s Front told TASS on Thursday.

"Our drone features an altered failsafe function [UAV control upon the loss of communications] in order to pass through the dense areas of the operation of hostile electronic warfare systems. The drone follows an operator’s latest instructions to a point until it is out of the operation of jamming systems. The Gepard also features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site because there have been increasingly frequent cases when the adversary uncovers the launching positions of our teams and delivers strikes with cluster and precision munitions," said Andrey, a representative of the Gepard drone manufacturer.

By now, over 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones have been delivered to Russian troops and there are plans to deliver another 2,000-2,500 this year, he added.

The ‘blind’ takeoff system ceases video transmission during the UAV launch, keeping only the readings of sensors and instruments to prevent the possibility of its interception by the enemy. The record of Gepard strikes already features a major energy infrastructure facility in the Zaporozhye area, several NATO armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment, the Gepard representative said.

Veterans of the special military operation in Ukraine are engaged in the manufacture of Gepard kamikaze drones, the People’s Front specified.