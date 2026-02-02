New Russian kamikaze drone uses AI to identify targets — Kalashnikov Group

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Rus-PE loitering munition is capable of detecting and identifying targets using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Russia’s Kalashnikov Group reported.

The arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported that the munition manufactured by the group will be presented at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition will be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh from February 8-12.

"The dual-channel gyro stabilized optical seeker system (homing head - TASS) makes it possible to automatically detect and identify stationary and moving targets using AI technologies," Kalashnikov said.

The guided munition is a carrier with an X-shaped aerodynamic attachment, equipped with a warhead, control equipment, and a homing head, the company said. The Rus-PE is launched from a portable transporter-launcher container using a pneumatic launch method. The homing head enables the Rus-PE to operate in autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual modes. The munition can stay in the air for up to 30 minutes, and cruising speed approximately 140 km/h.

"The Rus-PE system is designed for the rapid, high-precision engagement of single, stationary, and moving enemy targets (or groups of targets) with a guided munition," Kalashnikov emphasized.