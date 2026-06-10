Opta statistical platform supercomputer names Spain as winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Spanish national football team is the main favorite to win 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to data published by the Opta statistical platform supercomputer.

The Spanish team’s win in the upcoming championship is estimated at 16%, the French national team enjoys 12.9%, while the English team stands with 10.8% and the reigning World Champions Argentina savors 10.1%.

The top ten contenders, according to Opta statistical platform supercomputer, also included Portugal (7.1%), Brazil (6.6%), Germany (5.9%), the Netherlands (3.9%), Norway (3.5%) and Belgium (2.4%).

The artificial web-platform also placed hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, namely the United States, Mexico and Canada, beyond the Top-10 putting them in 17th, 20th and 22nd places respectively.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.