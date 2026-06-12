Thirteen drones shot down on approach to Moscow today — mayor

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia's air defense systems have downed three more drones heading toward Moscow, bringing the total number of intercepted UAVs since midnight to 13, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"One drone flying toward Moscow was destroyed. Emergency services are working at the debris crash site," the mayor wrote on his Max account.

Later, Sobyanin added: "Two more drones were shot down by the Defense Ministry's air defense systems. Emergency services are working at the scene."

According to the mayor, a total of 13 drones have been intercepted on approach to the Russian capital since the beginning of the day.