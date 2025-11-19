Putin orders creation of national plan for implementation of generative AI

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and regions to develop a national plan for the implementation of generative artificial intelligence (AI), adding that this is necessary to achieve economic goals.

"The national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence sets a goal: the total contribution of this crucial technology to the country's GDP should exceed 11 trillion rubles by 2030. I’m asking the government and regional leaders to formulate a national plan for the implementation of generative artificial intelligence at the national level, as well as across industries and regions," he said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.