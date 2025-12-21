Putin has no events scheduled for holidays, but some may take place — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. There are no events in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin planned for the holidays at the beginning of the year, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are no specific [events] yet, but there is a feeling that something will definitely happen," he told reporters.

"The president, as you can see, he is working very actively now. He has topics on his agenda all the time. In any case, he is in a working mode."

Earlier, Peskov said in an interview with TASS that the head of state’s holidays would be full of work, since Putin "does not have days off in the universal sense."

The Russian leader works on holidays every year, however, as his press secretary pointed out, not all of Putin’s meetings during this period are public.

Some events are open to the press: in 2024, on New Year’s Day, the head of state gathered special military operation fighters at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, and also visited the Vishnevsky Hospital. And on the Christmas Eve, Putin met with the families of the fallen soldiers. During the holidays, the Russian leader also communicates with children, whose dreams he fulfills as part of a Wish Fir-Tree.