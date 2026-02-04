Russia unveils Mi-34M1 helicopter at NAIS exhibition

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has unveiled an upgraded Mi-34M1 light multirole helicopter with a VK-650V engine at the NAIS 2026 exhibition, a TASS correspondent reports.

The helicopter's seating capacity is one pilot and three passengers, according to the exhibition data. Its maximum speed is 220 km/h, and cruising speed is 180 km/h.

The Mi-34M1 is the first completely domestically produced light helicopter developed by Russian Helicopters. The aircraft can be used for passenger transportation, monitoring, and flight training. The 13th National Exhibition and National Aviation Infrastructure Salon (NAIS 2026), as well as the Dronetech Exhibition of unmanned, autonomous, and robotic systems, is held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow on February 4-5.