Russia carries out 150 hours of maximum-tension testing of PD-8 engine

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has successfully completed strenuous testing of the PD-8 aircraft engine, simulating long-term operation, Rostec reported.

"Critical and exhaustive testing of the PD-8 engine has been completed, allowing us to evaluate the power unit’s performance in extreme conditions. We experimentally proved the correctness of the chosen design solutions and confirmed the reserves and margins required of an aircraft engine. Based on the results of the block test, the PD-8 demonstrated its reliability when simulating real-life long-term operation," Artem Badernikov, Deputy Chief Designer for the PD-8 program at UEC-Saturn, was quoted by Rostec as saying.

Over 150 hours of testing, the engine was subjected to extreme loads. The purpose of the tests was to confirm the PD-8’s reliability in real-life conditions through accelerated, rigorous testing. "The PD-8 testing consisted of verifying maximum thrust, operating rotor speed, and low-pressure turbine gas temperature. At various stages of the block test, the engine's long-term operation was checked at maximum and minimum fuel and oil pressures and temperatures, as well as at maximum compressor air bleed rates. The tests were conducted according to the program and were fully completed," the statement reads.

A PD-8 engine is on display at the UEC stand at the National Exhibition and National Aviation Infrastructure Salon (NAIS 2026) taking place in Moscow on February 4-5, 2026.