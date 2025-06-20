Putin points to Israel's huge Russian-speaking demographic

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Israel is "almost a Russian-speaking country" and Moscow takes this into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

That said, Russia has traditionally friendly allied relations with the Arab and Islamic world, he noted.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history," the Russian president said, commenting on the current situation in the Middle East.

"Secondly, traditionally we have very good, trusting, friendly and allied ties with the Arab and Islamic world," Putin added. "And, due to the fact that approximately 15% of our own population is Islamic, we are observers in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. You see, here we also have to keep this factor in mind," the Russian leader explained.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.

