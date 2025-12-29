Russian-Vietnamese trade grew by 3.7% in January-November reaching $4.3 bln

HANOI, December 29. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Vietnam showed positive dynamics in 2025, despite sanctions pressure, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko said at a press conference in Hanoi dedicated to the development of bilateral relations in 2025.

According to Vietnamese statistics, trade turnover increased by 3.7% from January to November, reaching $4.3 billion. In particular, Russian exports totaled $2.24 billion, which is an increase of 10.75%, while imports declined by 3% and reached $2.06 billion.

The ambassador expressed confidence that effectively leveraging the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will help achieve "even higher results" in Russian-Vietnamese trade and economic cooperation.

He recalled that at a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which was held in Moscow earlier this month, participants noted the positive results of the EAEU's economic activity, even in the current challenging geopolitical conditions.

From January to September 2025, the GDP of the union's member states grew by 1.7%, industrial production increased by 1.1%, the agricultural sector by 2.1%, and the share of settlements in national currencies reached 93%.

"This allows us to expect further strengthening of practical ties between the EAEU and its foreign partners, including Vietnam," the diplomat said.

He also noted that Russia and Vietnam continued to effectively cooperate in the energy sector this year. "Cooperation in the oil and gas sector has steadily developed, involving Russia's Zarubezhneft, Gazprom, Novatek, and Vietnam's PetroVietnam National Industrial and Energy Corporation," Bezdetko said.

The ambassador noted that Russia remained a significant fuel supplier for Vietnamese thermal power plants. The two countries also explored the possibility of implementing joint projects to develop renewable energy sources in Vietnam.