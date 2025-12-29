Gold prices down 2% on Comex

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in February 2026 dropped below $4,450 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to market data.

Gold prices edged down by 2% to $4,446.9 per Troy ounce, below $4,450 for the first time since December 22, 2025. The precious metal prices continued the decline further to $4,426.8 per Troy ounce, down 2.44%.

Silver futures with the settlement in next March lost 6.04% to $72.53 per Troy ounce at the same time. Palladium futures with delivery in March 2026 plunged by 13.63% to $1,747.5 per Troy ounce. Platinum futures with the settlement in January 2026 fell by 10.97% to $2,200.02 per Troy ounce.