OSCE bigwigs coming to Moscow for talks on how to bring end to Ukraine conflict

GENEVA, February 4. /TASS/. Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu will discuss measures to end the conflict in Ukraine and the possible role of the OSCE in this during their visit to Moscow on February 5-6, OSCE said in a statement.

"The discussions will focus on the importance of sustained multilateral dialogue and the OSCE’s continued engagement as a platform for dialogue and renewed constructive exchanges to address wider security challenges across the OSCE region. They will also address efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end and the OSCE’s potential role in contributing to a just and lasting peace," it said.

Cassis and Sinirlioglu will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would hold talks in the Russian capital on February 6 with Cassis to look for ways to overcome the current deep crisis of the OSCE.

The OSCE is one of the largest regional structures in the world, uniting 57 states in Europe, North America and Asia, and dealing with security issues, including early conflict prevention, post-conflict reconstruction and combating transnational threats. Its goal is to ensure peace, democracy and stability in the OSCE region.