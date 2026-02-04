India-China relations may provide important impetus to future of BRICS — expert

NEW DELHI, February 4. /TASS/. The potential stabilization of India-China relations could serve as a significant catalyst for the future growth of BRICS, stated Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, in an interview with Russian media.

When asked about the prospects for India during its current BRICS chairmanship at the 3rd Russia-India Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club and the Vivekananda International Foundation - currently taking place in New Delhi - Bystritsky emphasized that the Russian expert community anticipates a "major impetus," primarily linked to the "dynamics of India-China relations."

He highlighted that this issue is of paramount importance for both nations, as they are the two largest countries in the world, collectively representing nearly half of humanity. The trajectory of their relationship - especially within the triangular framework involving Russia (Russia, India, and China, or the RIC) - will undoubtedly influence regional and global stability. "BRICS serves as an effective platform for building bridges and exploring collaborative pathways," he remarked.

Bystritsky further noted that "all chairmanships should aim to foster stronger connections among BRICS members and to develop new tools - financial, political, and organizational - that enhance cooperation." Regarding the possible expansion of BRICS membership in the upcoming year, he did not dismiss the likelihood of "some momentum being generated to support growth and development," expressing confidence that "this will be done thoughtfully and prudently."

The border between China and India in the Himalayas remains undefined; they are separated by the Line of Actual Control, a longstanding source of tension. The most recent significant escalation occurred in May 2020, when clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in the Ladakh region, leading to the deployment of approximately 50,000 soldiers, along with heavy artillery, tanks, and aircraft, by both sides.

Most recently, on October 23, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first bilateral meeting in nearly five years during the BRICS summit in Kazan. During this engagement, China and India agreed to disengage troops from the Depsang and Demchok sectors in eastern Ladakh, signaling a cautious step toward easing tensions.