Roscosmos opens cosmonaut recruitment, taking applications again

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has approved a new enrollment campaign for Russia’s cosmonaut squad, the state-run corporation told journalists.

Candidates must be younger than 35 years old as of the end of 2025. They must hold a university degree in engineering, natural sciences or medicine, with an average grade point average of at least 4 on Russia’s five-point scale. Candidates are also required to have at least three years of professional experience in their field. Applicants must have no chronic medical conditions and be in good physical shape, be from 150 cm to 190 cm tall, weigh between 50 kg and 90 kg, and have a shoe size not bigger than a 13.

The selection process will proceed in two stages: a remote review of applications followed by in-person testing of required skills and physical and psychological indicators, Roscosmos said. Candidates will be assessed on their ability to master space technology, their knowledge of physics and mathematics, and proficiency in one European foreign language, including English, Italian, Spanish, German or French, at the level of a non-specialized university program. They will also be tested on written and oral literacy, as well as basic knowledge of the history of space exploration and world culture.

The fourth open recruitment for Roscosmos’ cosmonaut squad took place between July 10 and December 20, 2023. The Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center evaluated 296 applications, including 80 from women. Of these, 72 applications came from military personnel, while 51 were submitted by specialists from the rocket and space industry. Four candidates were selected for the squad: Elchin Vakhidov, Vladimir Vorozhko, Alexander Zherebtsov, and Anastasiya Burchuladze. They began a two-year training program at the Gagarin Center in September 2024.