NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky bear the main responsibility for the deaths of civilians in Ukraine, American journalist Jackson Hinkle said.

"Biden and Zelensky are responsible for every death in Ukraine <…>," he wrote on his X page. The journalist also added that the American authorities are also responsible for the deaths of people during the new escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. "Biden and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu are responsible for every death in Palestine," Hinkle added.

The US has transferred more than 60 packages of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation. The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that the West's sending of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.