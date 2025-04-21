Easter ceasefire was initiated by Putin, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Easter ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was Putin’s initiative," he pointed out in response to a TASS question about communication with the US on the matter.

Putin declared a cessation of hostilities at a Saturday meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The 30-hour truce lasted between 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 and midnight on April 21.