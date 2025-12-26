Hybrid energy complexes to start working in Yakutia's 3 remote villages in 2026

YAKUTSK, December 26. /TASS/. Three automated hybrid energy complexes on renewable energy sources are due in Yakutia in 2026, the region's Ministry of Housing and Communal Services and Energy told TASS.

Each energy complex has a highly efficient diesel power plant, a solar power plant and an energy storage system with a single automated control system.

"This year, an automated hybrid energy complex has been commissioned in the village of Sangar - stage 1, and a mobile automated energy complex - in the village of Chersky, and next year we plan to commission such complexes in another three remote and hard-to-reach settlements - Ust-Kuiga, Kuydusun, Sinsk," the ministry said.

By using solar power plants and highly efficient diesel generators the region cuts significantly transportation of organic fuel, as well as the environmental impact. According to the ministry, in 2021 - 2024, twelve complexes saved 3,596 tons of diesel fuel.

The first complex was installed in 2021 in the Arctic settlement of Tabalakh. Yakutia plans to have more than 70 power complexes of the kind.