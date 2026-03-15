Saudi air defenses down 17 Iranian drones overnight — Defense Ministry

CAIRO, March 15. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems shot down 17 UAVs launched from Iran overnight, the kingdom’s Defense Ministry reported.

According to the report, most of the drones were destroyed over the Eastern Province. Some UAVs were intercepted near the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the ministry added.

Iran began attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territory on February 28 after Israel and the United States launched a military operation against the Islamic Republic. The White House justified the attacks by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE were also hit.