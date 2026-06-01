MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Demand for air travel between Russia and North Korea is growing, flights from Pyongyang to Moscow are seeing high load factors, and rising demand for tourist trips is expected to boost interest in flights from Moscow to Pyongyang, Russian Natural Resources Minister and co-chairman of the Russia-North Korea intergovernmental commission Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Demand for air travel is growing. We are currently seeing high load factors on flights from Pyongyang to Moscow and expect that, with rising demand for tourist travel, interest in flights from Moscow to Pyongyang will also increase," he said.

At the same time, Kozlov noted that flights to Pyongyang began operating in July 2025, so authorities are still monitoring the dynamics and assessing the prospects for launching new routes. "This has been only one summer season so far, and it is still difficult to assess the feasibility of launching a direct flight to Wonsan," he added.

According to Kozlov, regular flights operated by North Korean airline Air Koryo are also currently running between Vladivostok and Pyongyang. "But, of course, we are committed to expanding transport links between our countries," he concluded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.