UN, IAEA trying to play both sides on Zaporozhye NPP issue — Russian Envoy

UN, June 2. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat and the IAEA are taking an ambiguous stance regarding the strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, limiting themselves to expressions of concern and calls for restraint, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The reaction of the UN Secretariat and the IAEA to what is happening is particularly perplexing," Nebenzya stated. "They are trying to play both sides, expressing concern and talking about the need to exercise restraint and avoid escalation."

According to the Russian diplomat, "vague wording and unsubstantiated calls for peace are incapable of defusing the current intensity of escalation."

"Unfortunately, they not only fail to help, but also create an atmosphere of permissiveness, pushing the Kiev regime to new crimes," the Russian permanent representative added.