Iran not to tolerate further naval blockade, escalation in Lebanon — adviser to Khamenei

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. Iran will not allow the United States to continue its naval blockade or further escalation in Lebanon, because the patience of the Iranian army is not unlimited, military adviser to the supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee warned.

"The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control. We will not allow the continuation of the naval blockade and will not tolerate further escalation in Lebanon. The patience of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not unlimited," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Iran halting any exchange of messages with the United States on the negotiation track due to Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory. According to it, Tehran will not resume negotiations with Washington until Israel completely withdraws its troops from Lebanon and all strikes are stopped.