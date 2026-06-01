Detained Tagor tanker to anchor in bay in West France - prefecture

PARIS, June 1. /TASS/. Tagor tanker detained by the French Navy in the Atlantic Ocean will arrive in the Douarnenez Bay on June 2 for anchoring, the Maritime Prefecture of the Atlantic said in its communique.

"Tagor tanker suspected of using the false Cameroonian flag and detained on Sunday, May 31, off the shores of Brest, will arrive Tuesday morning, on June 2, in the Douarnenez Bay in the Finistere Department," the prefecture said.

Navigation around the tanker will be restricted. It will be placed in a no-flight area, the prefecture added.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated earlier that the French Navy, backed by the UK and other partners, had detained a sanctioned tanker sailing from Russia in the Atlantic Ocean. According to unconfirmed information, the master of the Tagor tanker seized by the French Navy is a Russian national, the Russian Embassy in Paris told TASS.

Russia considers the detention of the tanker as an illegal move that borders on acts of piracy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.