Hezbollah says launched missile attack on Israel’s Tiberias

BEIRUT, June 1. /TASS/. Hezbollah says it used high-precision missiles to attack the city of Tiberias in the Lower Galilee region of Israel.

"Islamic resistance fighters delivered a strike on military infrastructure in Tiberias located 35 kilometers from the border," it said on its Telegram channel. "High-presidion missiles were used to hit enemy targets."

Apart from that, artillery and mortar attacks targeted army barracks in Kiryat Shmona and Metula.

According to Hezbollah, missile attacks were launched against Israeli command posts in Bayada near Tyre and in Dibbin in Lebanon in the first half of the day.

Hezbollah stressed that it is waging a war of attrition against Israeli troops in the southern Nabatiyeh province. "The enemy does not feel safe having taken Beaufort Castle - a historic site," it said. "Resistance fighters are tracking enemy movements in Arnoun, Yohmur al-Shkif, and El-Ghandouriya under fire."