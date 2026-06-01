Lebanese parliament speaker tells US that Hezbollah is ready for ceasefire — media

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri told the US administration via his representative on May 31 that Hezbollah is ready for a full and immediate ceasefire with Israel and pledged to guarantee its implementation, the Axios portal said, citing Berri's adviser Ali Hamdan.

"I called the U.S. ambassador to Beirut, Michel Issa, on Sunday and told him on behalf of Speaker Berri that Hezbollah will be ready to totally commit to a comprehensive ceasefire and we are ready to guarantee it," Axios quoted him as saying. He also said that over the weekend, that the US administration proposed "a partial ceasefire" that would bind Hezbollah to stop attacking northern Israel and Israel - to stop striking Beirut.

According to the portal’s source, US officials told Berri that that they don’t think that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would agree on a total ceasefire.

"An Israeli official confirmed Hezbollah expressed readiness for a full ceasefire without demanding an immediate Israeli withdrawal," Axios said.

Iran’s news agency Tasnim said earlier that Tehran is suspending the exchange of messages with the United States as part of the negotiating process due to Israel’s continuing strikes against Lebanon. According to the agency, Iran is ready to completely block the Strai of Hormuz and step up operations in the Bab El Mandeb Strait to put pressure on Israel.