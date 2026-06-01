Vucic says Serbia will not abolish visa-free travel with Russia

BELGRADE, June 1. /TASS/. Serbia will not abolish visa-free travel with Russia, President Aleksandar Vucic has pledged.

"Such a decision will not be made. Even if someone makes it, it will be immediately overturned," he told the Prva television channel.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day, commenting on reports about Serbia’s potential abolition of visa-free travel with Russia, that such decisions are "as a rule symmetrical." According to Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the visa-free travel regime with Russia is highly beneficial for Serbia.