Russian diplomat draws UNSC attention to Romanian statements’ inconsistency

UNITED NATIONS, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has pointed to the inconsistency ion the statements made by Romanian officials following the drone incident.

"We would like to draw your attention to the inconsistency in the statements made by Romanian officials. Initially, they spoke about an allegedly deliberate Russian strike on a civilian facility. Then, just a few hours later, Romanian President Nicusor Dan adjusted his position and stated that, as a result of Ukrainian air defense measures, one of Russian drones changed its trajectory and entered Romania’s airspace," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

However, in his words, "the option that is was probably Kiev’s provocation intended to once again test NATO countries’ reaction and push them toward direct involvement in the crisis in Ukraine was not even considered."