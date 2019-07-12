Russian official suspected of treason sacked, says source

YEKATERINBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Alexander Vorobyov, who was arrested on suspicion of state treason, has been dismissed from the position of aide to the plenipotentiary presidential representative in the Urals Federal District, a government official told TASS on Friday.
"Vorobyov was dismissed from office," the source said.
According to the Center for Public Relations of the Russian Federal Security Service, on July 4, 2019, Alexander Vorobyov, who presented himself as aide to the plenipotentiary presidential representative in the Urals Federal District, was detained under a criminal case launched under Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (treason). The court arrested Vorobyov for two months. He served as aide to the plenipotentiary presidential representative from July 2018.