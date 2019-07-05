Court arrests official on charges of treason

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court ruled to keep Aide to the Russian Plenipotentiary Representative in the Urals Federal District Alexander Vorobyov under two months' arrest on the charges of treason, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court satisfies the investigator’s motion and rules detention until September 4 for Vorobyov as a measure of restriction," the judge said.

It was earlier reported that Vorobyov had been detained on July 4 under a criminal case launched under Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Treason"). The details of the case are unknown, as it is classified.

According to the website of the plenipotentiary representative’s office, Alexander Vorobyov was born on April 30, 1980. In 2004, he graduated from Moscow Institute of Psychology and Sociology majoring in law. In 2010-2017, he held senior positions in the Kaliningrad Region's government. In 2017, he was appointed federal inspector for the Karelia Region, after which in January 2018 he worked as chief of staff at Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Tsukanov’s office. In July 2018, he was appointed aide to Nikolai Tsukanov, who became Plenipotentiary Representative of the Urals Federal District.