Putin-Witkoff meeting ends after lasting three hours

MOSCOW April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his meeting with U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff. The talks, held in the Kremlin, lasted three hours, according to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

"A three-hour conversation took place. It was constructive and very useful," the Kremlin official.

This marks their second meeting in the past two weeks and the fourth since the start of the year. The previous encounter took place in St. Petersburg on April 11 and lasted for more than four hours. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the issues discussed are multifaceted and highly complex, which naturally leads to lengthy conversations.