WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost a lot of territory and would struggle to seize them back, US President Donald Trump said.

"They lost a lot of territory," he said as he fielded questions from reporters at a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the Oval Office.

"That's going to be a very difficult thing to do" to get them back, including Crimea, he went on to say.

Trump said Crimea became part of Russia 11 years ago when Barak Obama was US president.

"That was had nothing to do with me. Crimea [became part of Russia] 11 years ago with Obama," he said. "There wasn't a bullet fired, there was no fighting, there was no anything. They just handed it over."

The Republic of Crimea and the hero-city of Sevastopol rejoined Russia 11 years ago following a referendum that took place on March 16, 2014 amid a coup in Ukraine. More than 80% of the peninsula's eligible residents took part in the voting, with 96.7% and 95.6%, respectively, voting in favor of reunification with Russia. On March 18, 2014, the Russian president and the leaders of Crimea and Sevastopol signed a treaty enshrining the accession of the regions to the Russian Federation, and on March 21, the document was ratified by the Russian Federal Assembly.