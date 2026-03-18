Iran to revise rules for vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz after war — MFA

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. Iran intends to develop new rules for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war with the United States and Israel, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"I think new regulatory mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz and the procedure for the passage of ships through it need to be developed after the end of the war ensuring safe navigation in this water area on a permanent basis based on clear rules, considering the interests of Iran and the entire region," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

The countries on both sides of the strait – Iran, Oman and the UAE – should act as guarantors of security in the strait, the minister added.