RDIF, Chinese partners to develop investments in SCO countries

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Jinman Holding, China SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area, and the Russia-China Guild of Commerce have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at developing Russian-Chinese economic cooperation, supporting joint investment projects, and expanding business cooperation in the SCO countries. This was announced during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China, the Fund’s press service reported.

The development of joint investment projects in infrastructure, industry, and other priority sectors in the SCO member states will be a key area of cooperation, according to the report. Jinman Holding will provide access to its financial mechanisms, funds, and infrastructure for the structuring and financing of such projects, including through the China-Central Asia Cooperation Investment Fund established within the SCO Financial Platform.

The RDIF will facilitate the selection of promising projects and engage leading sovereign wealth funds as partners in their development and implementation. The Russia-China Guild of Commerce will develop a pool of potential projects through interaction with the business community, conduct a preliminary screening of investment opportunities, and facilitate the development of partnerships between Russian and Chinese companies.

The agreement provides comprehensive support for Russian companies entering the Chinese market, as well as Chinese companies expanding their operations in Russia. This support will include assistance with interactions with government agencies, consultations on regulatory requirements, organizing business missions, and building sustainable business relationships between the parties.