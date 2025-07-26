Russia’s air defense systems down 257 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense downed five HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and 257 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,659 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,337 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,852 field artillery guns and mortars, and 38,722 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.