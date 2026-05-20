Russia, China oppose use of AI by individual countries to maintain dominance

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing oppose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology by individual states as a geopolitical tool to maintain their dominance, according to a joint statement following talks between the leaders of Russia and China in Beijing.

"Russia and China point out that artificial intelligence technologies are becoming one of the significant factors exerting a noticeable influence on the acceleration and quality of socio-economic reforms, promoting the development of artificial intelligence in the interests of universal development, and opposing its use by individual states as a geopolitical tool to maintain a dominant position," the document reads.

Moscow and Beijing support strengthening international cooperation in the area of AI to reap the benefits of technology development and overcome potential risks and challenges associated with the implementation of artificial intelligence. "The parties reiterated their intention to develop cooperation on the military application of artificial intelligence technologies both bilaterally and at relevant multilateral forums," according to the statement.