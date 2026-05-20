World cannot cope without Russian oil, several countries lifting restrictions — Novak

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Global markets today cannot function without Russian oil and petroleum products, so even countries that imposed sanctions are being forced to lift their own restrictions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the Vesti TV program during the Russian delegation's visit to China.

"The market situation is very tense due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, in order to ensure the market's energy supplies, even those countries that imposed sanctions on our oil now need and are extending sanctions waivers. And today, as you know, the UK also announced that it is ready to buy petroleum products made from Russian oil. In other words, they are rescinding their previous decisions, and it is clear that global markets cannot cope today without Russian oil and petroleum products," Novak said.