Cuban revolutionary leader Castro charged with murder, destruction of aircraft

NEW YORK, May 20. /TASS/. US authorities charged one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, with destruction of an aircraft, murder and conspiracy to kill US nationals, according to an indictment uploaded to the database of the Southern District Court of Florida.

Castro, 94, was charged with four counts of murder, two counts of destruction of an aircraft and a conspiracy to kill US citizens.

Four other individuals are listed as defendants in the case.

Earlier, CBS News reported that the charges were probably linked to the 1996 incident, in which the Cuban Air Force took down two aircraft of a Miami-based emigrant organization, Brothers to the Rescue. Florda attorneys resumed an investigation into the case earlier this year.