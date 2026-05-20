Iran publishes map of IRGC-controlled area around Hormuz Strait

DOHA, May 21. /TASS/. Iran’s Persian Gulf Surveillance Agency (PGSA), the body responsible for regulating passage through the Strait of Hormuz, has published a map of the maritime zone controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite branch of the Iranian Armed Forces).

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has defined its jurisdiction over the management of the Strait of Hormuz as follows: the line connecting Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran and southern Fujairah in the UAE at the eastern side of the strait, to the line connecting the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE at the western side of the strait," the agency said in a statement.

It noted that ships may pass through Iranian-controlled waters only with permission from the PGSA.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel.

US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Iranian authorities subsequently decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels associated with the United States, Israel, and countries that supported actions against the Islamic Republic.