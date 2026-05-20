Contract approval for Power of Siberia 2 is in final stage — Novak

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Work on contracts for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is in the final stage, with technical revisions currently underway, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the Vesti TV program during the Russian delegation's visit to China.

"The work is ongoing, and, accordingly, the companies are now nearing the final agreement on specific contracts. Regarding political decisions, agreements at the level of national leaders were reached earlier, and now the technical work is underway, finalizing the contracts themselves," Novak said.

The main pipeline Power of Siberia-2 is expected to connect gas fields of Western Siberia with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China through the territory of Mongolia. Its design capacity is up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.