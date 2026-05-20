Russian stock market closes lower as main indices drop

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. MOEX Index fell 0.87% to 2,640.32 points in Wednesday's main trading session, while dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.39% to 1,172.3 points. The yuan rose 10 kopecks to 10.46 rubles.

"The MOEX Index spent the day in the red. Talks between the leaders of Russia and China concluded with a shared intention to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Gazprom shares were among the worst performers. Furthermore, oil, precious metals, platinum, and palladium fell significantly, while the ruble remained strong," noted Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"TGK-1 shares (+3.4%) rose in price without news after the issuer announced the board of directors' approval of its 2025 annual report," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, the biggest decliners were TMK shares (-5.8%), which fell without news, but most likely due to uncertainty regarding the construction timeline of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for Thursday is 2,600-2,700 points, with the dollar exchange rate at 70-72 rubles and the yuan at 10.25-10.65 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to move into the 2,600-2,700 range on Thursday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Thursday is 70-72 rubles, 82-84 rubles, and 10.3-10.8 rubles, respectively.