West mistakenly thought it can subdue Russia, China — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Western powers mistakenly thought they can create insurmountable economic problems for Russia and China, but these countries cannot be subdued, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in an interview.

"If the West, the capitalists, suddenly decided that they would impose sanctions, would not buy something from China, would not sell something to Russia, and that the economies of China and the Russian Federation would face insurmountable problems - this is a delusion," he said.

"Great powers and peoples, such as the Russian and Chinese cannot be enslaved," Lavrov continued. "Yet those in the West still seek to subjugate everyone to their will, one and all. We are on the right path."